“The Lord reigns; let the peoples tremble! He dwells between the cherubim; let the earth be moved! The Lord is great in Zion, and he is high above all the peoples. Let them praise your great and awesome name–he is holy. ” (Psalm 99:1-3)

Lord we honor you for your sovereign control of all! Amen

