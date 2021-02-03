“The Lord reigns; let the peoples tremble! He dwells between the cherubim; let the earth be moved! The Lord is great in Zion, and he is high above all the peoples. Let them praise your great and awesome name–he is holy. ” (Psalm 99:1-3)
Lord we honor you for your sovereign control of all! Amen
