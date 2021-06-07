“When wisdom enters your heart, and knowledge is pleasant to your soul, discretion will preserve you, understanding will keep you, to deliver you from the way of evil.” (Proverbs 2:10-12a)

Lord we ask you for your wisdom as we read your word. May we seek to follow you each day. Amen

