“Therefore, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow, reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly father feeds them.” (Matthew 6:25a,26a)

Thank you, Lord, for meeting all our needs when we place our trust in you. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments