“Therefore, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow, reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly father feeds them.” (Matthew 6:25a,26a)
Thank you, Lord, for meeting all our needs when we place our trust in you. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.