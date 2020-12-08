“The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord, and He delights in his way. Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down; for the Lord upholds him with His hand.” (Psalm 37:23-24)

Thank You, Lord, that when I sin and seek Your forgiveness, You uphold me and I can start anew. Amen

