“The Lord is good to those who wait for him, to the soul who seeks him. It is good that one should hope and wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.” (Lamentations 3:25-26)

Lord, we long to see you face to face as we wait patiently for your salvation. Help us stay strong in you. Amen

