“Remember the word to your servant, upon which you have caused me to hope. This is my comfort in my affliction, for your word has given me life.” (Psalm 119:49-50)
Lord, we may experience varying degrees of affliction, but we will find comfort through your word when we meditate on it. Thank you! Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
