“Oh come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the Lord our maker. For he is our God, and we are the people of his pasture, and the sheep of his hand.” (Psalm 95:6-7)

Lord, you deserve our worship and honor. Thank you that we are called your people when we live for you. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments