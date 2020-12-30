“But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear;” (I Peter 3:15)
Lord, when we ask you to be Lord of our life, you will guide us each day giving us hope. Help us to share you with others. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
