“But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear;” (I Peter 3:15)

Lord, when we ask you to be Lord of our life, you will guide us each day giving us hope. Help us to share you with others. Amen

