Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing... “...we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Cor. 4:16a-b, 18)
Thank you, Lord, that we can look towards eternity with You when we seek You only. Amen
