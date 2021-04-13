“For the Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7b)
Lord, as you instructed Samuel, you desire our lives to reflect you. Help us to be grounded in your word so others see you in us. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
