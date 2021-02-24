“Blessed is that man who makes the Lord his trust, many, O Lord my God, are your wonderful works which you have done; and your thoughts toward us...are more than can be numbered;” (Psalm 40:4a,5a and c)
Thank you Lord for your mercies to us each day, more than we can count. Amen
