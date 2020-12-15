“Let your tender mercies come to me, that I may live; for your law is my delight. I will meditate on your precepts.” (Psalm 119:77, 78b)
Thank you, Lord, for your word (the Bible) that encourages me each day. May I be diligent to meditate on your truth that will sustain me in every trial. Amen
