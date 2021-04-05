“A little while longer and the world will see Me no more, but you will see Me. Because I live, you will live also. At that day, you will know that I am in my father, and you in me, and I in you.” (John 14:19-20)

Thank You, Lord, for giving Your life so that we can join You forever when we receive You as Lord! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments