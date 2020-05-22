Dear Dr. Rimm: My boy and girl twins are 3-years-old. Recently we’ve had an uptick in tantrum behaviors. At home, we just ignore their tantrums and when they calm down, we talk about the issue they were upset about. Our bigger problem is when either of them have tantrums in public. We’re not sure how to deal with it. Any suggestions?
Almost every parent remembers at least one embarrassing public moment when a child loses control in a supermarket or department store. Most customers won’t look too aghast, because they recall a similar happenstance, but there’s always someone who will comment in a way that makes you feel like a horrible parent of a terrible child. At least you know that you’re not alone with the problem, but with twins, you might say that you’re doubly at risk. Ignoring the tantrum or time-outs work well for in-home tantrums. Brief talks can later clarify problems. Too much talk too close in time to the temper tantrum and even too much hugging close to the tantrum time has the risk of reinforcing and encouraging more tantrums. That may not be the issue for you except you mention that there’s been an “uptick” in them lately. If tantrums are increasing, you’ll need to check to see if the children are unconsciously finding that tantrums bring them parent attention. For the supermarket variety of meltdowns, planning ahead works. You can say that mommy (or daddy) need your help while shopping or visiting, and give them some tasks like helping you to locate the apple or cereal aisle. They’re probably sitting in the cart, but at least they can pay attention to looking around for things. You can also promise them a very small prize or sticker when they’ve managed to be good helpers and not cause any problems when shopping or visiting friends. Obviously, all of the preventative, plan-ahead options are more difficult with two, so if you can manage to take one at a time shopping (giving them turns), it does help. They should also know that if they have a tantrum in a store, they lose the next store visit, although that might be easier said than done. If you threaten, you must follow through for it to be effective. Like with all siblings, there are both love and competition with twins, so don’t despair. Although you may need to do some mediation with very young twins, as soon as possible, encourage them to try to work out their own problems and praise them for sharing and using their words to talk things over and work things out. When words become shouting or hands become hitting, a brief time away from each other without searching for the culprit is the best solution for settling things. They eventually recognize that if they want to play together, they will need to try to resolve their conflicts peacefully.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this colulmn can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.