“Bless the Lord, O my soul and forget not all his benefits; For as the heavens are high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward those who fear him.” (Psalm 102:2,11)
We thank you, Lord, for your great mercy to us when we ask you to be Lord of our life. Amen
