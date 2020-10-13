“By this we know love because he laid down his life for us. And we also ought to lay down our lives for the brethren. But whoever has this world’s goods, sees his brother in need, and shuts up his heart from him, how does the love of God abide in him?” (I John 3:16-17)
Lord, give us a heart of compassion to meet the needs of others. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.