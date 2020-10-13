“By this we know love because he laid down his life for us. And we also ought to lay down our lives for the brethren. But whoever has this world’s goods, sees his brother in need, and shuts up his heart from him, how does the love of God abide in him?” (I John 3:16-17)

Lord, give us a heart of compassion to meet the needs of others. Amen

