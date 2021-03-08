CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: James Van Der Beek, 44; Freddie Prinze Jr., 45; Camryn Manheim, 60; Barbara Eve Harris, 62.
Happy Birthday: Build solid relationships with like-minded people this year. Consider your assets and liabilities, and tip the scale in favor of what’s advantageous. Don’t waste energy on people and pastimes that weigh you down instead of building you up. Personal improvement will promote a positive attitude and greater productivity. Make peace, love and romance priorities. Your numbers are 6, 13, 20, 27, 31, 39, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Have your questions and answers ready. Take a leadership position using intelligence, patience and understanding to map out the best way to get things done on time, and new opportunities will unfold. Be productive, disciplined and consistent. 2 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Know what you are up against before you take action. An encounter with someone who doesn’t share your ideologies will test your patience and knowledge. Do your best to keep the peace and to be mindful of others. 5 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get the facts, prepare your defense and don’t believe everything you hear. It’s important to reserve judgment but, at the same time, refuse to be gullible. Someone you least expect will disappoint you. Channel your energy into educational pursuits and professional gains. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll attract informative people. Share your vision, and the input you receive will spark your imagination. A partnership will tempt you, but don’t offer to be responsible for a financial expense unless it’s split in half. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Indecisiveness will weigh heavily on your mind. Distance yourself from unpredictable individuals. Put your time and energy into something you believe in or that will bring you closer to someone you want to get to know better. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s up to you to bring about positive change. If you wait for someone else to make the first move, you won’t accomplish what you set out to do. Look for alternative solutions, and you’ll gain respect. Romance and self-improvements are favored. 5 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think before you act. If you let your emotions lead the way, you’ll end up on the defensive. Physical fitness, personal growth and educational pursuits will help you gain confidence. Push for what you want, and you’ll get positive results. 2 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Accept the inevitable. Stirring up trouble will deter you from reaching your goal. Be open to suggestions, but don’t lose sight of your plan. An innovative approach to how you run your home and deal with friends and relatives will pay off. 4 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be observant; question anything that appears odd or unlikely. Use your intelligence to ferret out what’s real and what isn’t. Don’t make a decision based on what someone else does. Look for substantial opportunities. Don’t risk your health. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more thought into what you want to do next. A professional move, investment or lifestyle change will tempt you. Follow your heart, and pay attention to those who bring out the best in you. Home improvement projects are favored. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more time and thought into something that interests you. Educational pursuits will encourage you to use your skills doing something that satisfies you. Don’t let what someone says or does deter you from doing your own thing. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for an outlet that dissipates pent-up energy. Blow off steam in a healthy way, and pursue your goals. Don’t let what others do distract or lead you astray. Update your look, and compliments will follow. 4 stars
Birthday Baby: You are gentle, kind and helpful. You are creative and ambitious.
1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.
© 2021 Andrews McMeel Syndication
