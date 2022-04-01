“Uphold me according to your word, that I may live; and do not let me be ashamed of my hope. Hold me up, and I shall be safe, and I shall observe your statutes continually.” (Psalm 119:116-117)

Lord, You are the strength of my life. As I follow your word each day, I find my security in You. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

