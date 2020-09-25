“Be merciful to me, O Lord, for I cry to you all day long. For you, Lord, are good, and ready to forgive and abundant in mercy to all those who call upon you.” (Psalm 86:3&5)

Thank you, Lord, for your mercies which are new each day, and for your forgiveness when we ask you. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

