“Be merciful to me, O Lord, for I cry to you all day long. For you, Lord, are good, and ready to forgive and abundant in mercy to all those who call upon you.” (Psalm 86:3&5)
Thank you, Lord, for your mercies which are new each day, and for your forgiveness when we ask you. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
