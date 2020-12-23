“Uphold my steps in your paths, that my footsteps may not slip. I have called upon you, for you will hear me, O God; incline your ear to me, and hear my speech. Show your loving kindness by your right hand, O you who save those who trust in you.” (Psalm 17:5-7)

Thank you, Lord, for your mercy to us! Please uphold me as I trust in you. Amen

