“Uphold my steps in your paths, that my footsteps may not slip. I have called upon you, for you will hear me, O God; incline your ear to me, and hear my speech. Show your loving kindness by your right hand, O you who save those who trust in you.” (Psalm 17:5-7)
Thank you, Lord, for your mercy to us! Please uphold me as I trust in you. Amen
For more devotions go to:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.