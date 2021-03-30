“I cried out to God with my voice; and he gave ear to me. In the day of my trouble I sought the Lord; my hand was stretched out in the night without ceasing;” (Psalm 77:1-2b)

Thank you, Lord, that you hear our prayers and will answer in the best way for us, in your timing. Amen

