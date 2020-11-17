“My son, keep my words, and treasure my commands within you. Keep my commands and live, and my law as the apple of your eye. Bind them on your fingers; write them on the tablet of your heart.” (Proverbs 7:1-3)

Lord, thank you for your word that guides us each day. May we spend time daily reading this treasure! Amen

