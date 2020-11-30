“Who is wise and understanding among you? Let him show by good conduct that his works are done in the meekness of wisdom.” (James 3:13)
Lord, help us to to show the world by our good conduct and gentleness that You are in control of our lives and we trust You in everything, even our trials. Amen
