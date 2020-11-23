“Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the Lord weighs the hearts. To do righteousness and justice is more acceptable to the Lord than sacrifice.” (Proverbs 21:2-3)
Lord, help us seek to honor You in every decision so that our lives reflect You each day! Amen
For more devotions go to:https://abbeyjahath.com
