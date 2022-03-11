“O God, my heart is steadfast; I will sing and give praise even with my glory. I will praise You, O Lord, among the peoples, and I will sing praises to You among the nations.” (Psalm 108:1,3)

Lord, You deserve our praise each day, no matter what we are going through! Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

