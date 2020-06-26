Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God. (Matthew 5:6,7,9)

Lord, help us desire righteousness, be merciful to our neighbors, and be at peace with all. Amen

