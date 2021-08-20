“Into your hand I commit my spirit; You have redeemed me, O Lord God of truth. I have hated those who regard useless idols; but I trust in the Lord.” (Psalm 31:5-6)

Lord, as David acknowledged your power and control, help me daily to place my trust in you. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

