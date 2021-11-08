“The Lord on high is mightier than the noise of many waters, than the mighty waves of the sea. Your testimonies are very sure; holiness adorns your house, O Lord, forever.” (Psalm 93:4-5)

Lord, you are holy and more powerful than all nature. You rule over the earth and your word is trustworthy. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

