Monday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Choosing a Canine Companion; 9:30 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 10:30 a.m., Watertown Public Library expansion groundbreaking; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 2 p.m., Watertown Public Library expansion groundbreaking; 2:30 p.m., Dogs with Jobs; 3:30 p.m., Canine Clicker Training; 4:30 p.m., Everything You Wanted to Know about Spay & Neuter, But Were Afraid to Ask; 5 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 8 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 2 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective.”

Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 2 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Oct. 29 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 2:30 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3:30 p.m., The Darker Side of Watertown; 4:30 p.m., Watertown Public Library expansion groundbreaking; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School boys football vs. Edgewood.

Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Watertown Public Library expansion groundbreaking; 9:30 a.m., For Those Who Served;10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Senior Center 2020 Drive-In Volunteer Awards; 11:30 a.m., Watertown Public Library expansion groundbreaking; noon, AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 1 p.m., “25th Annual National POW/MIA Recognition Day;” 2 p.m., Bizarre History of Wisconsin; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., The Darker Side of Watertown; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Senior Center. 2020 Drive-In Volunteer Awards; 7 p.m., Bizarre History of Wisconsin; 8 p.m., Breath of Death.

Saturday, Oct. 31 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 10:30 a.m., Breath of Death; 11 a.m., Haunted Wisconsin; noon, The Darker Side of Watertown; 2 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 3:30 p.m., Breath of Death; 4 p.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 4:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 6 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 7 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 7:30 p.m., Breath of Death; 8 p.m., Haunted Wisconsin.

Sunday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.

