“The righteous shall flourish like a palm tree, he shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon. Those who are planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God.” (Psalm 92:12-13)

Lord, as palm and cedar trees symbolize permanence and strength, help us be strong in you. Amen

