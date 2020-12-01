“You have dealt well with Your servant, O Lord, according to your word. Teach me good judgment and knowledge, for I believe your commandments.” (Psalm 119:65-66)
Lord we desire to have good judgment and knowledge. May we keep your commandments as the center of our lives and read your word daily to follow them. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
