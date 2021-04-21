“No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined--what God has prepared for those who love him!” (1 Corinthians 2:9)
Lord, we look forward to what you have prepared for us in heaven. Help us to look to you as our eternal reward and honor you with our lives. Amen
