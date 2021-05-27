“Therefore know this day, and consider it in your heart, that the Lord himself is God in heaven above and on the earth beneath, there is no other.” (Deuteronomy 4:39)
God, you are sovereign over all. May we worship you daily with thanksgiving for who you are. Amen
