“Therefore by him let us continually offer the sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of our lips, giving thanks to his name. But do not forget to do good and to share, for with such sacrifices God is well pleased.” (Hebrews 13:15-16)

Lord You desire the praise of Your people. May we do good and share with others as part of that praise. Amen

