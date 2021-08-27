“Let all the earth fear the Lord; let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of him. For he spoke, and it was done; He commanded, and it stood fast.” (Psalm 33:8-9)

We stand in awe of you, Lord, and all you’ve created Thank you that you are sovereign over all! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments