“We give thanks to you, O God, we give thanks! For your wondrous works declare that Your name is near. I will declare forever, I will sing praises to the God of Jacob.” (Psalm 75:1,9)
Regardless of our circumstances, you are Lord and we give you thanks and declare your praises! Amen
