Pictured in front left to right: Hunter Schwab, Isabella Alvarez, Leah Dorn, Emma Smulders, Morgan Muchka, Angelina Petrovic, Caylah Boldt, Annaliese Bergum. Pictured in the middle, left to right: John Loest, Sydney Schultz, Farah Stuebs, Ella Lauber, Katie Abel, Elsa Johansson, Maria Vik, Ruby Langille, Sophia Starkenburg, Elizabeth Mellon, Violet Larson, Naomi Jenson. Pictured in the back, left to right: Rose Hissom, Aaron Hirsch, Ethan Pillard, David Johnson, Max Spinsky, Caleb Wensel, Linc Foskett, Joseph Metzger, Trey Lauber, Cyrus Wilke, Coach Steve Lauber.
On Feb. 6, the Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills, forensics team participated in the Capitol Conference Tournament at Marshall High School where students competed against each other in 17 different speaking categories.
Lakeside Lutheran, coached by Steve Lauber, finished first with a total of 299 points ahead of Lake Mills (173) and Luther Prep High School (119). The win marks Lakeside’s 13th straight annual conference championship.
Placing first in their individual categories were Rose Hissom, Oconomowoc, in Extemporaneous; Trey Lauber, Lake Mills, in Moments in History; John Loest, Beaver Dam, and Joseph Metzger, Lake Mills, in Playacting; Ruby Langille, Lake Mills, in Prose; Elsa Johansson, Columbus, in Solo Acting Serious; Sophia Starkenburg, Madison, in Solo Acting Humorous; and Caleb Wensel, Johnson Creek, in Special Occasion.
Taking second place were Leah Dorn, Beaver Dam, in Farrago; Linc Foskett, Jefferson, in Informative; Farah Stuebs, Lake Mills, and Aubrey and Cyrus Wilke, Waterloo, in Playacting; and Emma Smulders, Watertown, in Solo Humorous.
The full team has two more tournaments and then heads to the Wisconsin Forensic Coaches Association State Tournament at Oshkosh North on April 1.
