Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Ella Schuetz (6) takes a shot while being marked by Hustisford/Dodgeland junior Ava Holtz (9) during first half action in Lake Mills on Monday. Schuetz found the right corner of the net for Lakeside's second goal of the match and earned the program's first ever hat trick to give the Warriors a 3-1 victory.
LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore Ella Schuetz netted a hat trick -- the first in program history -- in the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team's 3-1 victory over visiting Hustisford/Dodgeland in nonconference action on Monday.
Schuetz scored in the seventh, 33rd and 53rd minutes for the Warriors (7-1-0), who have won seven consecutive. Senior Averi Wolfram assisted on all three of the scores.
H/D's Adalyn Raue scored in the 61st minute.
Alivia Beisbier sent a long high ball into the box which bounced once and Raue was able to beat the keeper to the ball and head it into the box over the keeper's outstretched arms.
Lakeside junior goalie Maria Vik made 10 saves and H/D's Alicia Bykowski stopped six shots.
"Our Lakeside Warriors came out victorious thanks to a great attacking combo from Averi Wolfram to Ella Schuetz," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "Schuetz's hat trick is the first in program history!
"The defense, all playing through illness, handled myriad long balls from Hustisford's attack. Keeper Maria Vik saved her second penalty kick of the season. These Warriors are coming together and truly learning how to play a complete game."
Hustisford/Dodgeland slipped to 3-4-1.
"We played very well for the majority of this game," Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"We had a few breakdowns and give Lakeside credit they took advantage of almost every good opportunity they had and we left five or six great chances just outside the goal. Their keeper also made some great stops including a PK that she guessed exactly right on.
"Hopefully winnable games like this one will be victories for us as the conference season unfolds. It was not for lack of effort that we didn't come out on top tonight. We played hard, passed well and gave all we had. If we keep working hard sooner or later the ball will start bouncing our way and hopefully into the goal."
Hustisford/Dodgeland travels to play Wayland on Thursday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1
Husty/Dodge 0 1 -- 1
Lakeside Lutheran 2 1 -- 3
First half -- LL: Schuetz (Wolfram), 7:00; Schuetz (Wolfram), 33:00.
