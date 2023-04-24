LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore Ella Schuetz netted a hat trick -- the first in program history -- in the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team's 3-1 victory over visiting Hustisford/Dodgeland in nonconference action on Monday.

Schuetz scored in the seventh, 33rd and 53rd minutes for the Warriors (7-1-0), who have won seven consecutive. Senior Averi Wolfram assisted on all three of the scores.

