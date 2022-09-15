Lakeside Lutheran
The 2022 homecoming court includes two representatives from each of the freshman, sophomore, junior classes and four representatives from the senior class. Members of the court include freshmen representatives Will Stuebs of Lake Mills and Juliet Boche of Watertown. Sophomore representatives are Morgan Muchka of Waterloo and Ben Krauklis of Lake Mills. Junior representatives are Braden Buss of Watertown and Ella Hembrook of Jefferson. Senior representatives are Nora Larson of Columbus and Allen Lester of Waterloo. King is Ben Klug of Oconomowoc and Queen is Julianne Dollard of Deerfield.

 Contributed

Lakeside Lutheran High School released its Homecoming activities and events for 2022. All school activities begin on Monday, Sept. 19, and the Homecoming dance will be on Saturday, Sep. 24.

This year’s theme is “Board Games.” Members of each class decorate halls, doors, and windows. They will create class banners, floats, dances, and videos that correlate with their assigned board game. “Monopoly,” for the freshmen, “Clue” for sophomores, “Operation” for juniors and “Candyland” for seniors.

