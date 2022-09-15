The 2022 homecoming court includes two representatives from each of the freshman, sophomore, junior classes and four representatives from the senior class. Members of the court include freshmen representatives Will Stuebs of Lake Mills and Juliet Boche of Watertown. Sophomore representatives are Morgan Muchka of Waterloo and Ben Krauklis of Lake Mills. Junior representatives are Braden Buss of Watertown and Ella Hembrook of Jefferson. Senior representatives are Nora Larson of Columbus and Allen Lester of Waterloo. King is Ben Klug of Oconomowoc and Queen is Julianne Dollard of Deerfield.
Lakeside Lutheran High School released its Homecoming activities and events for 2022. All school activities begin on Monday, Sept. 19, and the Homecoming dance will be on Saturday, Sep. 24.
This year’s theme is “Board Games.” Members of each class decorate halls, doors, and windows. They will create class banners, floats, dances, and videos that correlate with their assigned board game. “Monopoly,” for the freshmen, “Clue” for sophomores, “Operation” for juniors and “Candyland” for seniors.
The Homecoming parade will be at 5 p.m. downtown Lake Mills on Friday. After the parade the varsity football team plays Beloit Turner at 7 p.m. The Warrior marching band and dance team will perform halftime routines.
The Homecoming semi formal dance is planned for Saturday evening on the campus beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The activity schedule is as follows: Monday 9/19 pajama day, musical chairs, JV football game vs. New Glarus/ Monticello at 5 p.m.; Tuesday 9/20, Country vs. Country Club, Dodgeball, Golf at Lake Ripley, volleyball at Luther Prep, soccer vs. cambridge; Wednesday 9/21, class workday to decorate school, powder puff football, boys volleyball, pep rally and talent show; Thursday 9/22, class color day, class relay, JV2 Football at Turner, soccer at Luther prep; Friday 9/23, warrior out, intro to court and class videos, parade at 5 p.m., alum zone in east gym at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., football game vs. Turner at 7 p.m., marching band field show and dance team at halftime. On Saturday Cross Country is at Nagawaukee and the semi formal dance at Lakeside from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
