Kyle Larson dominates for third NASCAR All-Star race win, takes home $1 million Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 22, 2023

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson earned his third NASCAR All-Star race win on Sunday.

At North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro, N.C.

1. Kyle Larson. 2. Bubba Wallace 3. Tyler Reddick. 4. Chase Briscoe. 5. Chase Elliott 6. Ryan Blaney. 7. Daniel Suárez. 8. Erik Jones 9. Ty Gibbs 10. Joey Logano. 11. Ross Chastain. 12. Christopher Bell. 13. Denny Hamlin. 14. Martin Truex Jr. 15. Josh Berry. 16. Chris Buescher. 17. Austin Dillon. 18. Kevin Harvick. 19. Brad Keselowski. 20. William Byron. 21. Austin Cindric. 22. Kyle Busch. 23. Noah Gragson. 24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
