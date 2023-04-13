LAKE MILLS -- Jakub Junker's go-ahead double down the left-field line in the sixth inning sent Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Marshall 2-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Lakeside's sixth inning started when Nolan Meis reached via error and Kole Lostetter singled. Nate Yaroch followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-1. Junker delivered on a 1-2 offering from Wyatt Jennings, who was superb in six innings.
"We couldn't get anything going offensively through five innings," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "Credit Jennings for throwing strikes and attacking us and keeping our running game in check.
"For those two seniors -- Nate Yaroch and Jakub Junker -- to step up and hit the ball hard in that moment was really fun to see."
Aidan Berg, who threw four shutout innings with four strikeouts, worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh, retiring the next three hitters to earn the decision. Berg worked out a jam in the sixth, when the Cardinals had runners on the corners with no outs. Meis started and worked three frames, fanning five while permitting an earned run on one hit for the Warriors (2-0).
"Nolan and Aidan combined to give up just four hits," Ziel said. "I was pleased with how those two commanded the game and gave us a chance to come back. Defensively, we were much improved with just one error."
