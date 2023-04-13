LAKE MILLS -- Jakub Junker's go-ahead double down the left-field line in the sixth inning sent Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Marshall 2-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

Lakeside's sixth inning started when Nolan Meis reached via error and Kole Lostetter singled. Nate Yaroch followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-1. Junker delivered on a 1-2 offering from Wyatt Jennings, who was superb in six innings.

Load comments