Connor Gerstner (Johnson Creek) - DNP
Connor Gerstner (Johnson Creek) over Jacob Ottenad (Kettle Moraine) (Dec 4-3)
Round 1 - Lucas Forrest (Stratford) over Connor Gerstner (Johnson Creek) (Fall 2:28)
Round 2 - Connor Gerstner (Johnson Creek) received a bye
Round 3 - Jackson Preston (Pardeeville) over Connor Gerstner (Johnson Creek) (Fall 0:16)
9th Place Match - Connor Gerstner (Johnson Creek) over Lauren Osborn (Slinger) (Dec 12-7)
Luke Hartz (Johnson Creek) - DNP
Joey Williams (Ripon) over Luke Hartz (Johnson Creek) (Fall 1:03)
Round 1 - Luke Hartz (Johnson Creek) over Memphis Castillo (Markesan) (Fall 3:16)
Round 2 - Luke Hartz (Johnson Creek) over Carsin Schmidt (Menomonee Falls) (Fall 1:45)
Round 3 - Luke Hartz (Johnson Creek) over Eans Prado (Kettle Moraine) (Fall 4:30)
3rd Place Match - Luke Hartz (Johnson Creek) over Grant Dickenson (Slinger) (M. For.)
Silas Hartz (Johnson Creek) - DNP
Round 1 - Silas Hartz (Johnson Creek) over Sebastian Paul (Winnebago Luth. Ac.) (Fall 3:22)
Round 3 - Silas Hartz (Johnson Creek) over Gavin Morrison (Ripon) (Fall 2:00)
Round 4 - Nelson Luecke (Waukesha West) over Silas Hartz (Johnson Creek) (Fall 1:56)
Round 5 - Eli Kimball (Portage) over Silas Hartz (Johnson Creek) (Fall 1:22)
5th Place Match - Jack Maier (Pardeeville) over Silas Hartz (Johnson Creek) (Fall 0:42)
Taylor Joseph (Johnson Creek) - DNP
Elijah Terrell (Slinger) over Taylor Joseph (Johnson Creek) (Fall 0:46)
Round 1 - Taylor Joseph (Johnson Creek) over Max Johnson (Portage) (Fall 0:54)
Round 2 - Taylor Joseph (Johnson Creek) over Jackson Helmle (Slinger) (Fall 1:20)
Round 3 - Taylor Joseph (Johnson Creek) over Caleb Mackey (Pardeeville) (MD 16-5)
3rd Place Match - Taylor Joseph (Johnson Creek) over Brenden Ebert (Winnebago Luth. Ac.) (Fall 3:02)
Gurinderpal Khasria (Johnson Creek) - DNP
Round 1 - Gurinderpal Khasria (Johnson Creek) over David Ackerman (Waukesha West) (Dec 8-1)
Round 2 - Gurinderpal Khasria (Johnson Creek) over ZEIN SANCHEZ (Westfield Area) (Fall 0:48)
Round 3 - Gurinderpal Khasria (Johnson Creek) over James Peters (Portage) (Fall 2:53)
Round 5 - Gurinderpal Khasria (Johnson Creek) over Chuck Stuart (Whitnall/Greendale) (Fall 2:35)
1st Place Match - Ayden Grulke (Mayville) over Gurinderpal Khasria (Johnson Creek) (Fall 0:16)
Trent Myers (Johnson Creek) - DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Domonic Raabe (Johnson Creek) - DNP
William Becker (Pardeeville) over Domonic Raabe (Johnson Creek) (Fall 1:00)
Round 1 - Domonic Raabe (Johnson Creek) over Zander Schroeder (Clintonville) (Fall 1:51)
Round 2 - Domonic Raabe (Johnson Creek) over Ashton Whitehorse (Pardeeville) (Fall 1:52)
Round 3 - Domonic Raabe (Johnson Creek) over Jaxon Lawrence (Waukesha West) (MD 18-8)
3rd Place Match - David Williams (Portage) over Domonic Raabe (Johnson Creek) (Fall 1:55)
Cohen Schmidt (Johnson Creek) - DNP
Round 2 - Terry Guell (Winnebago Luth. Ac.) over Cohen Schmidt (Johnson Creek) (Fall 0:57)
Round 3 - Andrew Worm (Markesan) over Cohen Schmidt (Johnson Creek) (Fall 3:39)
Round 4 - Cohen Schmidt (Johnson Creek) over Kane Chappell (Portage) (Fall 4:47)
Round 5 - Zade Loebel (Kettle Moraine) over Cohen Schmidt (Johnson Creek) (Fall 1:15)
7th Place Match - Cohen Schmidt (Johnson Creek) over Karston Crute (Middleton) (Fall 3:38)
Logan Zerbe (Johnson Creek) - DNP
Quarterfinals - Javier Moyotl-Hernandez (Portage) over Logan Zerbe (Johnson Creek) (Fall 1:12)
Cons. Round 1 - Cameron McManis (Pardeeville) over Logan Zerbe (Johnson Creek) (Dec 7-0)
Round 1 - Logan Zerbe (Johnson Creek) over Colin Thompson (Portage) (Fall 2:19)
Round 2 - Gunnar Hanson (Waukesha West) over Logan Zerbe (Johnson Creek) (Fall 1:28)
7th Place Match - Logan Zerbe (Johnson Creek) over Keagan Kurowski (Markesan) (Fall 1:37)
