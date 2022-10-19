The Johnson Creek Fire and EMS Department will be hosting a training, in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, to educate firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and paramedics in procedures that could save the life of an injured law enforcement K9 during the discharge of their duties.

A Jefferson County sheriff deputy and his K9 partner will be conducting the training at the Johnson Creek Fire Station, located at 120 S. Watertown St. in Johnson Creek today starting at 6:30 p.m.

