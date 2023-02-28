hot Johnson Creek American Legion Post 305 hosts monthly meat raffle Saturday Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek American Legion Post 305 will host its monthly meat raffle on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at 223 First St., Johnson Creek.The public is welcome to attend, proceeds will help with Legion projects, according to an American Legion media release.The Legion hall is open on Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday at 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Raffle American Legion Meat Johnson Creek Media Release Host Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man dies after being hit by train on Watertown's west side Train incident, Watertown, kills 23 year old Andrew Tucker Lake Mills insurance agent Speth faces more child sex charges in Jefferson County Award-winning former Watertown Daily Times photographer to present retrospective at library Jefferson County may get new, youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-23
