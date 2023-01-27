Bingo bash: Tuesday, Jan. 31, is a Bingo Bash Tuesday (Fifth Tuesday of the month). Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 3 cards. There will be some extra prizes too. Ice cream social afterwards.

Write your story: Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. Topic: “What are the feelings about the age you are now, changes that have occurred and what you have done differently.” Refreshments will be served.

