50-Cup Social
We are starting back up our 50-Cup Social program (having a beverage once a week with someone to socialize). This program will be held 8 a.m. to 20 a.m. on Wednesdays.
The event includes coffee, juice, some breakfast food and socializing. Food is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Bean Bags
Indoor bean bags game will be played from 8:30-10 a.m. on Wednesdays in January. The event includes socializing, a bit of stretching and little exercise indoors with playing Bean Bags.
Holiday Closure
The senior center will be closed on Monday, January 2 for the New Years holiday. There will be no County congregate meals or Meals on Wheels delivery that day.
Book Group
The book group will meet 10 a.m. on Jan. 3 The group will discuss the book “The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson. The book is available at the library.
Kitchen Band
Our very own Kitchen Band will start up again 1 p.m. on Jan. 4. Participants do not need to have any musical background to be a part of this group, and can keep time by tapping. The event includes a cookie and ice cream.
Write Your Own Story
The monthly Write Your own Story group will meet at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5. The topic of the day is "What was the transition in your life from living with your parents to going out on your own or setting up a different house?" Writing isn't required to participate. Attendees can listen to others’ stories. The event includes coffee and a treat.
Full of L.I.F.E.
The Full of L.I.F.E. (Learning, Independence, Friends & Energy) group will meet at 10: 30 a.m. on Jan. 16. The group will learn about air fryer basics and recipes. Sign up by Jan. 11 is required.
Spinners Dominoes
An introductory class will be held on Thursday, January 12, at 10 a.m. to learn the game “Spinners Dominoes”. The game is very similar to regular train dominoes, but with an added twist.
Jefferson Bus Service Talk
A representative from the Jefferson Bus Service will be at the Senior Center at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 to talk about the bus company's functions and needs.
Volunteer Bingo Callers
The senior center is looking for volunteer callers for bingo on either the second, third or fourth Tuesday of each month from 12:45 – 2:45 p.m.
Card Groups
Sheepshead — Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Cribbage — Thursdays at 9 a.m. No cost.
Euchre — Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
‘500’ Cards — Senior center officials are looking for anyone who is interested in playing the card game "500” oat 1 p.m. on Fridays. The game is a mix of Euchre and Bridge. Let us know if you are interested.
Restaurant of the Month
Sign up by Jan. 11, to join the group at Towne Inn in Jefferson for the Restaurant of the Month at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. Participants will will sit as a group, with transportation and your lunch bill on your own.
Weekly Wednesday Wisdom
Get more information by putting your name on our email list for our new weekly Wednesday Wisdom email. This information is an enhancement to our newsletter.
Day Tour
A day tour for Fat Thursday will be held in Milwaukee Feb. 16. The event starts with a 8:45 a.m. pickup Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Stops include a local bakery visit, a Paczki (our six) and beverage. Other tour stops include Wioletta’s Polish Market and tour the Basilica of St. Josaphat. Lunch is four pierogis, home made Polish sausage and a flight of vodka.
The cost of the event is $130, due at sign-up. No refunds are available unless a substitute attendee can be found.
Center Information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Signups for weekly emails are available by contacting sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.