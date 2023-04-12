Jefferson golfers ninth at Stoughton invite Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STOUGHTON — Jefferson’s boys golf team opened its season by placing ninth at Monday’s Stoughton Invitational at Stoughton Country Club.The Eagles shot 420, led by Alek Kuykendall’s round of 94. David Ganser (106), Alan Hauser (107) and Wyatt Peterson (113) rounded out the team’s tally.Verona’s Jack Zimmerman shot 6-over 77 to claim medalist honors by a shot over Madison Memorial’s Sam Godager.Team scores: Edgerton 323, Madison Memorial 325, Verona 337, Fort Atkinson 343, Monona Grove 348, Sauk Prairie 354, Stoughton 363, Monroe 379, Jefferson 420, McFarland 422. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News New district attorney finds Dodge County welcoming Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 10, 2023 Local News Watertown This Week, April 8 Brian O'Connor Managing Editor Apr 8, 2023 Local News Group turns sap to syrup, donates sales profits to local church, charities Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 7, 2023 Local News Award-winning author makes stop at local bookstore Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 4, 2023 Trending Now Dodge County motor vehicle homicide trial meets with delays Trial to begin for man accused in fatal June 2021 crash Hustisford facilities referendum fails History Channel Series "American Pickers" to film in Wisconsin, seeks places to visit in June Former Watertown Mayor John David dies over the weekend; flags to be lowered Tuesday Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.