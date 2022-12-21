Jefferson girls fall to Edgerton Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 21, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDGERTON—Senior forward Shannon Rusch totaled 18 points and senior guard Sylvia Fox added 16 in Edgerton’s 60-37 victory over visiting Jefferson in Rock Valley girls basketball on Tuesday.The Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-1 in conference) hit six of their 10 3-pointers in the first half and led 27-15 at the break. Fox hit four 3s for the game and Rusch added three.Senior forward Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (3-5, 3-4) with 19 points, including 13 in the first half, and sophomore wing Bre Mengel chipped in nine points.Jefferson competes in the Dodgeville Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.EDGERTON 60, JEFFERSON 37Jefferson 15 22—37Edgerton 27 33—60Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts)—Mengel 4 0-0 9, Johnson 8 3-5 19, Krause 1 0-0 2, Dobson 1 0-2 2, Enke 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 4-9 37.Edgerton—Rebman 3 3-3 11, Langer 1 0-0 2, Scharlau 1 0-0 3, Bowen 3 0-0 8, Shaw 0 2-2 2, Fox 6 0-0 16, Rusch 6 3-4 18. Totals 20 8-9 60.3-point goals—J (Mengel 1) 1; E (Rebman 2, Scharlau 1, Bowen 2, Fox 4, Rusch 3) 12.Total fouls—J 8, E 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Three who died in fire were Watertown students Watertown resident spends her time as soldier, social worker and mother Although ruling may have power to halt it, We Energies continues work on Ixonia tank Jefferson County sheriff's deputy injured in collision near Concord on Sunday House fire kills three in Watertown Friday morning Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-15
