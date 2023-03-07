JEFFERSON - Select volunteers and supporters of the Humane Society of Jefferson County will be sleeping among the pets on March 25-26 as part of a new fundraiser for the nonprofit shelter.
The event marks the first time the Humane Society of Jefferson County has held a “Slumber Pawty,” which will include a limited number of on-site participants, public visitation time during regular shelter hours and a Facebook live stream.
Meanwhile, the humane society has also established a donation page online, activated March 3.
The idea originated in 2017 with the Gateway Pet Guardians shelter in St. Louis, which raised awareness of its operations by asking staff and volunteers to spend 24 hours in kennels living side- by-side with shelter dogs. The St. Louis event also included live streaming and an online donation campaign.
Similar events have raised more than $600,000 for shelters across the country, with 88 organizations now participating.
The humane society aims to raise at least $5,000 toward direct pet care and operational costs: food and shelter for the county’s homeless and unwanted animals, needed veterinary care, spaying, neutering and regular vaccinations.
Taylor Marshall, community outreach and volunteer coordinator for the Jefferson County Humane Society, said the idea is popular nationally and the Jefferson County organization is very excited to bring it to this area.
Coordinators for the local event said that the response among shelter staff and supporters has been overwhelming so far. Coordinators have lots of unique ideas for activities during the 24-hour fundraiser which should be fun for on-site participants and online viewers.
“In the week leading up to the event, we’ll be putting out a full schedule of activities that we’ll be live streaming,” Marshall said. “We have a number of games planned, kind of like Minute-to-Win-It contests, for the human participants, dogs and cats.”
There are also humorous fundraising challenges. Marshall herself has pledged to eat a dog treat (chosen by the shelter staffers) if supporters meet a certain fundraising goal within a short time.
Another challenge involves a human participant wearing a dog cone for an hour.
There will also be a dog art auction online, puppy playdates and organized playtime in the cat exercise room.
The event will run from noon to noon March 25 and 26. The shelter will be open to the visitors from 1-6 p.m. March 25, during which time people can visit the animals, engage with shelter staff and volunteers and enjoy some of the special events that will be taking place in connection with the Slumber Pawty.
“We hope to share what it is like for our animals living in the shelter,” Marshall said.
More information is available on the humane society’s website at https://hsjc-wis.com or by phone at 920-674-2048.
